Inspired by George Floyd, Artist Gina Williams Releases Five Albums in Five Different Genres in 2021 By Gina Williams Dec 7, 2021 BLAINE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, when the world was still plunged into the midst of a pandemic, racism reached a feverish pitch. Haunting images of George Floyd served to be a traumatic catharsis for musician Gina Williams. Seeing herself in him, she broke free from musical compliance and released five albums in five different genres in 2021.June 25, 2021 - The Trilogy Pt. II - Classical/Solo PianoJuly 30, 2021 - Take All Of Me - Inspirational/CCMAugust 27, 2021 - Touch Down - Caribbean Pop/SocaSeptember 24, 2021 - We Need To Love - Electronic Dance MusicNovember 19, 2021 - Toxic Love - RockWilliams also released the Rock single, Angry Bird, on October 31, 2021. Her music and merchandise is available at ginawilliams.shop'Serving others with a smile' is the spark behind the creativity of Williams. Having written and performed in over 11 languages, she sees music as yet another language - and each genre as its own dialect. Rock, Pop, R&B, EDM and Classical are a few of the genres she writes and performs in. Her previous releases The Trilogy Pt. I (Classical/Solo Piano), Olympiad (Classical/Choral & Symphonic), In Spite Of The Storm (Inspirational/CCM/Symphonic Rock) and Christmas Is For You (Holiday) are available at https://ginawilliams.com/music-store/.Seeing people being cut off from friends and family during the pandemic affected her deeply and she launched a 10-week 'Music Links Us' series on Friday evenings to provide online communities a sense of stability during an unstable time.Floyd's death also prompted her to host a race forum on her music channel where people could submit private questions to her about race without judgement and answer them on air. She opened the forum to three other panelists, representatives of the White, Black, and Asian communities, to have a chance to share their pain and explore solutions.Williams says she composes across many genres because she believes the purpose behind the music is to bring people together and be a genuinely friendly bridge between those who might want to venture out and discover something different. She is hoping her example will inspire empathy in others to examine their own potential prejudices and take the time to crossover."I want to encourage others expand their horizons. To try new foods, make new friends, listen to new music by an artist they don't know, 'to boldly go' not just into space but into the reality of our neighbor," Williams explains.Gina Williams is an award-winning multi-genre performing artist. The pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, and television actress continues to perform nationally and internationally - sharing her gift of music with thousands of fans worldwide. She has released 10 studio albums including the choral/symphonic album "Olympiad." Gina has written and/or performed in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Ukrainian, Punjabi, Turkish, Latin, and Mandarin Chinese. Visit www.ginawilliams.com.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ginasounds Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ginasoundsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/ginasoundsFor more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Gina Williams360-223-2407325392@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-by-george-floyd-artist-gina-williams-releases-five-albums-in-five-different-genres-in-2021-301438775.htmlSOURCE Gina Williams 