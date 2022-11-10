Instruqt expands the leadership team with VP of Product as the company accelerates investment in its product strategy and execution, further solidifying its position as the #1 hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth.
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 Hands-on Virtual IT Lab for product-led growth, has announced the appointment of Alon Gildoni as Vice President of Product. Gildoni brings an impressive track record of winning the market through customer centricity, innovation, and disruption. Alon will drive Instruqt's product strategy and work closely with the Product and Commercial teams to build the next generation of Instruqt's PLG offering.
"We're thrilled to have Alon aboard! The booming demand for Instruqt shows hands-on product experience fuels a greater sales pipeline and increased adoption for software companies. Alon's experience in leading product teams in high-growth organizations is a great asset for Instruqt," said Coert Baart, CEO at Instruqt.
"I'm humbled and excited to be joining Instruqt," said Gildoni.
Gildoni brings over 15 years of experience at companies such as Booking.com, SimilarWeb, and Soluto - and most recently as Director at Mambu, a market leader of Cloud Banking (FinTech, SaaS).
"Today's buyers look for an instant hands-on feel of a product without the high-pressure sales pitch. Product vendors want their product to shine and to 'sell itself' by allowing prospects to effortlessly 'take it for a spin'. Instruqt does exactly that. Instruqt addresses an urgent business need - crucial to achieving exponential growth." Said Gildoni.
"I look forward to working with the entire Instruqt team and customer base and together, to conceptualize, ideate, and ship the next generation of PLG. ''
Alon lives in Amsterdam. He is married and a father of 3. He holds degrees in Musicology and Philosophy from the Hebrew University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Strategy Execution program.
About Instruqt
Instruqt is a product adoption platform where learning and selling collide. We help software companies accelerate growth by helping buyers imagine a world with their products. Instruqt offers the simplest path to create interactive demos, workshops, and training in a production-like environment. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, MongoDB, Red Hat, and Datadog use Instruqt to generate millions of dollars in the pipeline and account expansion.