Instruqt expands the leadership team with VP of Product as the company accelerates investment in its product strategy and execution, further solidifying its position as the #1 hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth.

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 Hands-on Virtual IT Lab for product-led growth, has announced the appointment of Alon Gildoni as Vice President of Product. Gildoni brings an impressive track record of winning the market through customer centricity, innovation, and disruption. Alon will drive Instruqt's product strategy and work closely with the Product and Commercial teams to build the next generation of Instruqt's PLG offering.


