PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that pharmaceutical pricing and regulatory expert and Vice President of Operational Consulting Jeff Baab will speak on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) at Informa's Medicaid & Government Pricing Congress running May 16-18 in Washington, DC. This conference is held in conjunction with the Drug Pricing Transparency Congress, of which IntegriChain is a sponsor, and the Life Sciences Contracting & Pricing USA Conference. This session is available to attendees of all three conferences.


