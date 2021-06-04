SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best ACT prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible delivery formats and personalized instruction.
The recent study from Intelligent.com examined test prep courses and classes that offer various formats, such as in-person tutoring or on-demand online instruction. The top programs also provide customized courses to match different learning styles and cater to students with learning disabilities.
"ACT prep courses can help students improve their scores and increase their chances of getting into a top undergraduate program," says Jase Beard. "This comprehensive guide includes the best programs and tips about cost and prep time."
10 Best ACT Courses and Classes of 2021
Princeton Review — Top Pick
Kaplan — Best Self-Paced Course
Testive — Best Free Trial
Magoosh — Best Product Offerings
Higher Scores Test Prep — Best Instructors
Prep Expert — Best Online Course
PrepScholar — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
ClearPath Advantage — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Green Test Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
