SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) prep courses of 2021. The research highlights 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible formats and scheduling as well as personalized instruction.
The high-ranking programs offer customized solutions like tutoring and allow users to adjust their prep strategy as needed. The study also analyzed classes with adaptable formats, such as in-person tutoring and live or on-demand online instruction. It was also critical that students have the ability to schedule classes around work or other activities.
"The GMAT is a critical entrance exam for some of the top MBA programs in the nation," says Jase Beard. "Our free online guide includes the best programs to help test-takers improve study strategies and their overall scores."
10 Best GMAT Courses and Classes of 2021
examPAL — Most Personalized Course
Magoosh — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best Product Offering
Manhattan Prep — Best In-Person Experience
Target Test Prep — Best Online Course
The Economist GMAT Tutor — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
The Princeton Review — Biggest Practice Exam Library
PrepScholar — Best for Busy Schedules
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.