SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) prep courses of 2021. The research highlights 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible formats and scheduling as well as personalized instruction.
The high-ranking programs were required to deliver customized solutions to meet the needs of students with different learning styles. The final list prioritized courses with three main delivery formats, including on-demand online instruction, live online classes, and in-person sessions. The study also evaluated classes that offer personalized options for students that prefer one-on-one tutoring or taking pre-tests to identify strengths and weaknesses.
"Students who are interested in attending top medical schools in the country must pass the MCAT," says Jase Beard. "This guide not only highlights the best prep courses, but it also includes frequently asked questions about cost, deadlines, and more ."
10 Best MCAT Courses and Classes of 2021
The Princeton Review — Best Self-Directed Program
Blueprint — Best Instructors
MCAT Self-Prep — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best Product Offerings
Examkrackers — Best In-Person Experience
Magoosh — Best for Students with Learning Disabilities
AptarePrep — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Khan Academy — Best Free Online Prep
