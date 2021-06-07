SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best Praxis prep courses of 2021. The study identified 10 top-rated programs across the nation with flexible scheduling, adaptable formats, and options for personalized instruction.
The leading programs cater to individual learning styles and offer flexible class formats for test-takers with family and work commitments. Courses selected for the final list provide personalized guidance from top tutors and customized study materials. Experts at Intelligent.com prioritized programs with different formats to accommodate multiple learning methods.
"Studies show that over 50 percent of aspiring elementary school teachers fail their certification exams on the first attempt," says Jase Beard. "Praxis prep courses can help teacher candidates improve test scores, and our guide is a valuable tool for finding the best study solutions."
10 Best Praxis Courses and Classes of 2021
Urban Teachers — Top Pick
Khan Academy — Most Affordable
Teachers Test Prep — Most Customizable
Magoosh — Best Online Course
Mometrix University — Best Practice Tests
Union Test Prep — Best Product Offerings
Rutgers Test Prep — Best In-Person Experience
Kaplan — Best Variety of Learning Formats
240 Tutoring — Best for Busy Schedules
