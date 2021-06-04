SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Exam) prep courses of 2021. The study highlights 6 high-ranking programs across the nation based on adaptable formats, scheduling, and personalized instruction.
The top prep courses offer multiple formats with flexible options for taking classes online or in-person. Experts at Intelligent.com recommend courses with a variety of formats, including practice quizzes, workbooks, videos, and interactive lessons. All programs on the list provide customized instruction to meet each student's unique learning style as well as one-on-one tutoring.
"The USMLE is a three-step examination for medical licensure, and it's a required path to be a licensed physician in the U.S.," says Jase Beard. "This resource guide was developed to simplify the process of choosing the best USMLE prep courses."
The top three courses on the list are SmashUSMLE, BoardVitals, and Lecturio. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about professional licensure for medical students and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best USMLE courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-usmle-prep-courses-and-classes/.
6 Best USMLE Courses and Classes of 2021
BoardVitals — Best Free Trial
Lecturio — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best In-Person Experience
PASS Program — Best Product Offerings
Achievable USMLE — Best Online Course
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.