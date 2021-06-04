SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best Advanced Placement (AP) prep courses of 2021. The study features 7 high-ranking programs across the nation based on flexibility, adaptable formats, and personalized instruction.
All programs on the final list provide scheduling options and course delivery methods to meet different learning styles. The research also examined courses that offer a variety of personalized plans and study tools. Experts at Intelligent.com recommend programs with a broad range of subjects, reasonable prices, and added features that help students improve their scores.
"Advanced Placement courses give students a head start on college with an opportunity to earn credits while still attending high school," says Jase Beard. "Our guide includes the best study resources and tips about prices and must-have features."
7 Best AP Courses and Classes of 2021
The Princeton Review — Top Pick
Khan Academy — Most Affordable
Kaplan — Best Tutoring Program
College Board — Best Catalog of Resources
Huntington Learning Center — Most Personalized Program
