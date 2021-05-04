SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Bachelor of Health Science Degree Programs.
2021 Online Bachelor of Health Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Military University
Eastern Washington University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Indiana University, Kokomo
Missouri State University
New York Institute Of Technology
Nicholls State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University
Nova Southeastern University
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
Southern New Hampshire University
Touro University Worldwide
Trident University International
University of South Dakota
University of Texas, Health Science Center
University of West Florida
Valdosta State University
West Texas A&M University
West Virginia State University
Western Kentucky University
