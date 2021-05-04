SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Community Colleges.
2021 Online Community Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Arkansas Northeastern College
Barton County Community College
Brunswick Community College
Bucks County Community College
Carl Albert State College
Central Piedmont Community College
Cerro Coso Community College
Coastal Pines Technical College
Community College of Aurora
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Cossatot Community College of the University, Arkansas
Cuyahoga Community College
Eastern New Mexico University
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Forsyth Technical Community College
Georgia Southern University
Ivy Tech Community College
Mid-Plains Community College
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northern Virginia Community College
Northwest Florida State College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Ozarks Technical Community College
Piedmont Technical College
Rowan College, Burlington County
Santa Barbara City College
Sauk Valley Community College
Shoreline Community College
Sinclair Community College
Southeastern Illinois College
Southern Arkansas University Tech
Trident Technical College
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.