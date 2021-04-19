Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Human Resources Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Human Resources Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-human-resources-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Human Resources Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Baker College

Bellevue University

Boston University

Capella University

Clemson University

Colorado State University Global

Cornell University

Dallas Baptist University

Drexel University

Florida International University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Houston Baptist University

Johnson & Wales University

Louisiana State University

National Louis University

National University

New York University

Ottawa University

Penn State World Campus

Quinnipiac University

Robert Morris University

Saint Francis University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southern New Hampshire University

Stony Brook University, New York

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University Commerce

The University of Scranton

Thomas Edison State University

Troy University

University of Arkansas

University of Connecticut

University of Denver

University of Hawaii System

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisville

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Oklahoma

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Villanova University

Webster University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.