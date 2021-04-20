SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters In Legal Studies Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters In Legal Studies Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
California University of Pennsylvania
Nova Southeastern University
Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law
Trinity International University
University of Illinois Springfield
University Of The Pacific
Washington University in St. Louis
Western Michigan University
