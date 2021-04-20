Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Masters in Management Degree Programs (in alphabetical order):

American Public University

Arizona State University

Austin Peay State University

Azusa Pacific University

Bay Path University

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

California Baptist University, Online

Campbellsville University

City University of New York

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Institute of Technology

Granite State College

Greenville University

Harvard University

Hodges University

Hope International University

Indiana Institute of Technology

Indiana University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Messiah College

Michigan State University

Minot State University

Nazareth College

New England College

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

Northeastern University

Penn State World Campus

Pepperdine University

Purdue University Global

Regent University

Rutgers University

Salve Regina University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Southwestern College

Stevens Institute of Technology

Strayer University

Texas A&M University Commerce

The University of Alabama

Thomas Edison State University

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of St. Francis

University of Texas at Dallas

Webster University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

