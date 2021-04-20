SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Management Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Austin Peay State University
California Baptist University, Online
Campbellsville University
City University of New York
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology
Hope International University
Indiana Institute of Technology
Indiana Wesleyan University
Michigan State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A&M University Commerce
The University of Alabama
Thomas Edison State University
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of St. Francis
University of Texas at Dallas
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
