SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Nutrition Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American College of Healthcare Sciences
Bowling Green State University
Central Michigan University
Colorado State University
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Maryland University of Integrative Health
Mississippi State University
New York Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
North Dakota State University
Oklahoma State University
Rosalind Franklin University
South Dakota State University
Stony Brook School of Medicine
Stony Brook University, New York
The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama at Birmingham
The University of Southern Mississippi
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Kansas Medical Center
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Dakota
University of North Florida
University of Saint Joseph
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Austin
University of Wisconsin-Madison
