SEATTLE, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Public Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arkansas State University
California State University - Long Beach
California State University - Northridge
California State University - San Bernardino
California State University Dominguez Hills
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Georgia College & State University
Golden Gate University - San Francisco
Indiana University - Bloomington
Nova Southeastern University
Rutgers University - Newark
Sam Houston State University
San Diego State University
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M University - College Station
The University of Alabama
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of West Florida
Touro University Worldwide
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
