SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
Campbellsville University
Columbus State University
Fitchburg State University
Fort Hays State University
Georgia College and State University
Indiana University-Bloomington
Jacksonville State University
Kennesaw State University
Michigan State University
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
Nova Southeastern University
Purdue College of Technology
Saint Joseph's University
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
Southern Arkansas University Magnolia
Stephen F Austin State University
Texas A & M University-College Station
The University of Alabama
The University of Texas at Tyler
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of North Dakota
University of Northern Colorado
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of South Florida
University of West Alabama
Washington State University
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Western Governors University
