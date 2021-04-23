Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 143 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 55 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Special Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-special-education-degree-programs/

American University

Appalachian State University

Arkansas State University-Main Campus

Ball State University

Bemidji State University

Brandman University

Campbellsville University

Columbus State University

Eastern University

Emporia State University

Endicott College

Fitchburg State University

Fort Hays State University

George Mason University

Georgia College and State University

Hofstra University

Indiana University-Bloomington

Jacksonville State University

James Madison University

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Michigan State University

Mississippi College

North Carolina State University at Raleigh

Nova Southeastern University

Purdue College of Technology

Saint Joseph's University

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Southern Arkansas University Magnolia

Stephen F Austin State University

Texas A & M University-College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

The University of Texas at Tyler

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Florida

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Kansas

University of Missouri-Columbia

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of North Dakota

University of Northern Colorado

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

University of San Diego

University of South Florida

University of St. Thomas

University of West Alabama

University of Wyoming

Washington State University

Webster University

West Chester University of Pennsylvania

West Virginia University

Western Governors University

Xavier University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

