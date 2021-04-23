SEATTLE, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Sports Management Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Sports Management Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arkansas State University
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Concordia University - Chicago
Concordia University - Irvine
Concordia University - Saint Paul
Eastern New Mexico University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Atlantic University
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
Georgia Southern University
Houston Baptist University
Jacksonville State University
Midwestern State University
Missouri Baptist University
Missouri State University
Morehead State University
Southern Connecticut State University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York College at Cortland
Texas A&M University - College Station
The University of Texas at Austin
United States Sports Academy
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
University of Northern Colorado
University of South Alabama
University of Southern Mississippi
Virginia Commonwealth University
Washington State University
Western Carolina University
