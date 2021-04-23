SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Theology Degree Programs.
2021 Online Masters in Theology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abilene Christian University
Calvin Theological Seminary
Campbellsville University
Columbia International University
Dallas Baptist University
Dallas Theological Seminary
Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan College
Franciscan University of Steubenville
Fuller Theological Seminary
Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary
Hope International University
Lincoln Christian University
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University New Orleans
Luther Rice College & Seminary
Nazarene Theological Seminary
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary
Ohio Christian University
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
United Theological Seminary
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.