SEATTLE, Apr. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 129 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list for Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-marketing-degree-programs/

2021 Online MBA In Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Averett University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Ball State University

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

Brandman University

Bryan College

California Lutheran University

Central Michigan University

City University of Seattle

Colorado State University

Columbia Southern University

Columbus State University

Dallas Baptist University

Drexel University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fort Hays State University

Golden Gate University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Mercer University

Messiah College

Montclair State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Pepperdine University

Regis University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern Illinois University

Syracuse University

Temple University

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Touro University Worldwide

University of Cincinnati

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of New Hampshire

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Villanova University

Walden University

Washington State University

Wichita State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

