SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Programs.
2021 Online MBA Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
California Baptist University
Cleveland State University
Columbus State University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Eastern Illinois University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Hays State University
Frostburg State University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Henderson State University
Jacksonville State University
Louisiana State University Shreveport
Missouri State University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
Portland State University
Prairie View A&M University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Southern Illinois University
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of New Hampshire
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
University of Tennessee at Martin
West Texas A&M University
Western Kentucky University
Youngstown State University
