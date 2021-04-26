SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Military Friendly Colleges.
2021 Online Military Friendly Colleges featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Abraham Lincoln University
American College of Healthcare Sciences
American Military University
Arkansas State University
Austin Peay State University
Bowling Green State University
California State University, San Bernardino
Colorado State University Global
Columbia Southern University
Eastern Kentucky University
Edgecombe Community College
Fairmont State University
Georgia Southern University
Grambling State University
Louisiana State University
Lubbock Christian University
Mississippi State University
New Mexico State University
Northern Arizona University
Southern Illinois University
Trident University International
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Colorado Denver
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of North Georgia
University of South Florida
University of the Incarnate Word
Western Kentucky University
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.