SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Project Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 104 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 63 making it to the final list for Online Project Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-project-management-degree-programs/

2021 Online Project Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Intercontinental University

American University

Ashford University

Ashland University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Brandman University

Brenau University

Capella University

Charleston Southern University

Charter Oak State College

City University of Seattle

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

Davenport University

DeSales University

Drexel University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Ferris State University

Florida Institute of Technology

George Fox University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Granite State College

Herzing University

Lasell College

Liberty University

Linfield College

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Maryville University

Mississippi State University

Missouri State University

National University

New England College

Northeastern University

Penn State World Campus

Post University

Purdue University

Saint Leo University

Saint Louis University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Sam Houston State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevens Institute of Technology

The College of St. Scholastica

University of Denver

University of Kansas

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Mary

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Phoenix

University of Southern California

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Walden University

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

