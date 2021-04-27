SEATTLE, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online RN To BSN Degree Programs.
2021 Online RN To BSN Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adventist University of Health Sciences
American Public University
Austin Peay State University
Bethel University, McKenzie
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Colorado Christian University
Columbus State University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Mennonite University
Farmingdale State College
Fitchburg State University
Fort Hays State University
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
Frostburg State University
Georgia Highlands College
Mississippi University for Women
New England Institute of Technology
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Sam Houston State University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York at Delhi
The College of St. Scholastica
University of Central Missouri
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Georgia
University of Saint Francis
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Western Governors University
