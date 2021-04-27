SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Small Business Management Course Degree Programs.
2021 Online Small Business Management Course Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
Bucks County Community College
Central Methodist University
Clark State Community College
Colorado State University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Fox Valley Technical College
Johnson & Wales University
Madison Area Technical College
Mercer County Community College
Mitchell Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northern Arizona University
Northwest Arkansas Community College
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Edison State University
Tidewater Community College
Touro University Worldwide
University of Maine, Machias
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Texas Permian Basin
Westmoreland County Community College
