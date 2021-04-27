SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Sports Management Degree Programs.
2021 Online Sports Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Military University
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Central Methodist University
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Eastern New Mexico University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Franklin Pierce University
Fresno Pacific University
Georgia Southern University
Louisiana State University
Missouri Baptist University
North Greenville University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas A&M University, College Station
The University of Southern Mississippi
United States Sports Academy
University of Central Missouri
University of Mary, Hardin-Baylor
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Northwestern Ohio
University of Southern Indiana
University of the Southwest
Western Carolina University
