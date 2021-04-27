Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Sports Management Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 101 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Sports Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-sports-management-degree-programs/

American Military University

Ashford University

Belhaven University

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University

Central Methodist University

Columbia College

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University, St. Paul

Culver-Stockton College

Drexel University

Eastern New Mexico University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Franklin Pierce University

Fresno Pacific University

Full Sail University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana State University

Jacksonville University

Lasell College

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

McKendree University

Mercy College

Midway University

Missouri Baptist University

New England College

North Greenville University

Post University

Shorter University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas A&M University, College Station

The University of Southern Mississippi

Tiffin University

Toccoa Falls College

United States Sports Academy

University of Central Missouri

University of Florida

University of Louisville

University of Mary, Hardin-Baylor

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Minnesota, Crookston

University of Northwestern Ohio

University of Southern Indiana

University of the Southwest

Western Carolina University

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

