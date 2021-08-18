Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best coding bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.

The top courses on the list utilize projects and other exercises to replicate real-world problems the student will face as a coder. Some of the core languages taught are JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and SQL.

"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."

To access the complete ranking of the best coding bootcamps of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-courses/coding-bootcamps/.

10 Best Coding Bootcamps of 2021

Code Fellows — Top Pick    

Flatiron School — Best Self-Directed Course    

App Academy — Best ISA Program    

Codesmith — Best for Advanced Students

General Assembly — Best Job Placement Rate    

Hack Reactor — Most Immersive Experience    

Code Platoon — Intro to Coding — Most Affordable    

Fullstack Academy — Most Intuitive Interface    

Thinkful — Most Beginner-Friendly

Coding Dojo — Most Languages Covered

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

