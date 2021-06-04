SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best GRE (Graduate Record Examination) prep courses of 2021. The research highlights 10 leading programs across the nation based on adaptable formats, scheduling, and personalized instruction.
The top programs offer flexibility for working adults or college seniors with busy schedules. Experts at Intelligent.com also evaluated courses with customized study plans to help meet the needs of each learner.
It was critical for these programs to provide multiple methods of instruction, such as self-paced, on-demand, or one-on-one sessions.
"Over 500,000 students enroll in GRE prep courses every year to help improve their scores and secure admission to graduate school," says Jase Beard. "This guide includes the top courses and must-have features."
The top three courses on the list are Kaplan, Princeton Review, and Target Test Prep. Intelligent.com developed this guide to increase awareness about graduate school preparedness and the most trusted study solutions across the web. To access the complete ranking of the best GRE courses and classes of 2021, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-gre-prep-courses-and-classes/.
10 Best GRE Courses and Classes of 2021
Princeton Review — Best Instructors
Target Test Prep — Most Affordable
PrepScholar — Best Free Trial
Veritas Prep — Best Product Offerings
Manhattan Prep — Best In-Person Experience
examPAL — Best Online Course
Magoosh — Best Variety of Products
The Economist — Biggest Practice Exam Library
Achievable — Best for Busy Schedules
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.