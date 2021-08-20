SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best music production courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
Courses cover a variety of music production skills, from composition and songwriting to recording and sound engineering to mixing and mastering.
"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more accessible to the average student and offer a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Music Production Courses of 2021:
Skillshare — Most Affordable
Skillshare — Best for Beginners
MasterClass — Best for Hip-Hop
MasterClass — Best for Electronic Music/EDM
LinkedIn Learning — Best for Hands-On Exercises
LinkedIn Learning — Best for Insider Tips
Noiselab — Best for DAW Tutorial
Udemy — Best for Mac Users
Udemy — Best for FL Studio
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.