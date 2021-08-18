SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best UX design bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses cover all the skills students will need to possess for their day-to-day work as UX designers, including wireframing, prototyping, user research, and usability testing. Graduates from these courses have landed UX design jobs at top companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best UX Design Bootcamps of 2021
General Assembly — Best Alumni Network
Designlab — Most Rigorous Curriculum
BrainStation — Best Job Placement Rate
Thinkful — Best Career Coaching
Devmountain — Best In-Person Program
Ironhack — Most Beginner-Friendly Program
Kenzie Academy — Best for Working UX Designers
Interaction Design Foundation — Most Affordable
BrainStation (formerly Wyncode) — Best Instructors
