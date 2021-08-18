SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best web development bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
The top courses on the list offer career services such as portfolio building, interview prep, and networking opportunities, along with covering the most popular technologies used in web development, like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Python.
"Online bootcamps with large-scale participation are usually more affordable and a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Web Development Bootcamps of 2021
General Assembly — Best for Responsive Design
Ironhack — Most Beginner-Friendly
Coding Dojo — Most Affordable
CareerFoundry — Best Career Coaching
Springboard — Best Job Placement Rate
Actualize — Most Comprehensive Curriculum
App Academy — Most Flexible Financing
Devmountain — Best Employer Networking
Lambda School — Most Immersive Experience
