SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best writing courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
Graduates of the courses are equipped to write at a beginning professional level allowing them to land good jobs in their field. Instructors have solid credentials in the subject they are teaching.
"Online courses with large-scale participation are usually more accessible to the average student and offer a great way to learn a new skill," says Jase Beard. "Our guide identifies the most reputable providers in the industry and provides insights that can help students reach their career goals."
10 Best Writing Courses of 2021:
MasterClass — Best for Multimedia Writing
The Novelry — Best for Children's Literature
Writer's Digest University — Best for Beginners
Bookfox — Best Editorial Support
CreativeLive — Best for Memoir Writing
Grammar Lion — Best for Grammar Review
LitReactor — Best Online Community
Gotham Writers Workshop — Best Supporting Materials
