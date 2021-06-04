SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best GED prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexibility and personalized instruction.
Each program was expected to offer in-person prep, on-demand online instruction, and live classes to meet the needs of people with busy schedules and diverse learning styles. The latest study from Intelligent.com assessed test prep courses that offer customized study strategies developed around each learners' strengths and weaknesses.
"For people who did not graduate from high school, the GED exam can open doors to a college education and better paying jobs," says Jase Beard. "This guide was developed to help increase awareness about the most reputable prep courses and core features."
10 Best GED Courses and Classes of 2021
Best GED Classes — Best Online Course
GED Testing Service — Best Free Trial
Union Test Prep — Best Product Offerings
Essential Education — Best-In-Person Experience
Mometrix University — Best Variety of Course Materials
Test Prep Toolkit — Biggest Practice Exam Library
UGO Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
