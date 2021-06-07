SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the best TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) prep courses of 2021. The study highlights 10 top-ranking programs across the nation based on flexible schedules, adaptable formats, and personalization.
Each program on the list offers options for a variety of study tools for different learning styles, including self-paced e-courses, live virtual classes, or a combination of different formats. Students also have access to personalized instruction with private tutoring and online courses with instructor support/feedback.
"Non-native English speakers can increase their chances of getting accepted into a top university by scoring high on the TOEFL," says Jase Beard. "Our guide is a valuable resource for students that need study solutions with personalized instruction and flexible scheduling."
10 Best TOEFL Courses and Classes of 2021
TestDEN — Best Free Trial
English Success Academy — Best Product Offerings
The Princeton Review — Best In-Person Experience
Kaplan — Best Online Course
ETS TOEFL — Best Variety of Learning Formats
BestMyTest — Biggest Practice Exam Library
E2 Language Test Prep — Best for Busy Schedules
