Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Although 98 percent of parents want their kids to attend college, many are falling behind on maintaining or starting a college fund

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report examining how many American parents are saving for college. The research also highlights main reasons parents fall behind or withdraw from college funds. Experts surveyed 1,001 parents with at least one child under 18 years old.

Tags