The popularity and ease of access to ChatGPT raise concerns about academic dishonesty and the future of education

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that investigates the impact of ChatGPT on education and college students. The report also explores conversations surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and cheating. The survey garnered responses from 1,000 current 4-year college students in the United States.


