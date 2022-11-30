Support Local Journalism


Asian Americans who oppose affirmative action believe that it increases racism, diminishes their chances of getting accepted at certain schools, and furthers stereotypes

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report that explores Asian American sentiment regarding affirmative action in the college admissions process. The report also details why Asian Americans support or oppose the practice of considering race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The survey garnered responses from 1,250 Asian Americans.


