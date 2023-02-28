Support Local Journalism


Many students now use TikTok as an educational tool and prefer this social media application over popular search engines such as Google

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of college students utilizing TikTok for academic purposes. The report also shares insight into the perceived educational value of TIkTok. The research generated feedback from 1,000 current 4-year college students in the United States.


