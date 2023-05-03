In order to remain competitive and versatile in the face of powerful AI technology, Americans have begun taking courses on ChatGPT
SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the impact of ChatGPT on perceived job security. The report also shares insight on the popularity, cost and results of ChatGPT courses. Overall, Intelligent.com researchers gathered feedback from 1,593 Americans who are either currently employed or a student. Only 1,000 respondents completed the full survey; these participants had to correctly identify what ChatGPT is, and say they have taken, are currently taking, or plan to take a ChatGPT course.
Based on survey results, 60 percent of Americans say they know someone who has had their job replaced by AI. Furthermore, 57 percent say they are 'somewhat' or 'very' fearful of losing their jobs to AI, and 58 percent say they fear losing their jobs to someone who is more proficient in ChatGPT. With the prominence of ChatGPT and other AI platforms, 92 percent of respondents believe studying ChatGPT will make them more hirable, and 94 percent believe it will make them more productive at work.
To stay competitive in the workforce, 10 percent of Americans say they have completed a ChatGPT course, 23 percent say they are currently enrolled, and 30 percent say they plan to enroll by the end of this year. Of those who have already taken a course, 80 percent say they got a raise, 61 say they received a promotion, and 61 percent say they were offered a new job. Likewise, 85 percent of respondents say they increased their salary by $10,000 or more, and 31 percent say they increased their salary by over $50,000. Additionally, among respondents who have taken or are currently taking a ChatGPT course, 31 percent say the course took approximately 41 to 50 hours to complete, and 94 percent say they paid for the course. Thirty percent spent between $501 and $1,000 on the course.
All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish on April 19, 2023. Appropriate respondents were found through demographic criteria and screening questions. Overall, 1,593 Americans were surveyed using a convenience sampling method, with only 1,000 respondents passing the two screening questions and completing the full survey. The screening questions ensured that respondents could correctly identify what ChatGPT is, and that they have taken, are currently taking, or plan to take a ChatGPT course. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/4-in-10-americans-have-or-plan-to-enroll-in-chatgpt-courses-to-avoid-being-replaced-by-ai/.
