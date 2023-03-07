Despite preference toward candidates with college degrees, most voters do not place heavy emphasis on where candidates attended college
SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report that examines attitudes concerning the educational background of political candidates. The report also details the impact of candidates lying about their education. Researchers analyzed responses from 1,500 registered voters in the United States.
Based on survey results, 42 percent of voters say it is 'somewhat' or 'very' unimportant for a candidate to have an undergraduate degree. Similarly, 36 percent say it is 'somewhat' or 'very' unimportant for the president to have an undergraduate degree. In terms of voting, 56 percent say they are more likely to vote for a candidate with a degree, 4 percent say they are more likely to vote for a candidate without a degree, and 40 percent say that a degree would not affect their vote.
The study results also show that many voters do not care where candidates went to college. While 44 percent say the institution a candidate attended is 'somewhat' or 'very' important, 56 percent say it is 'somewhat' or 'very' unimportant. Likewise, the majority of voters are not influenced by elite college credentials. Twenty-two percent of voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who went to an elite school versus a non-elite school, 6 percent say they are less likely to vote for a candidate who went to an elite school, and 72 percent say that it would not sway them either way.
Eighty-nine percent of voters say it is 'rarely' or 'never' acceptable for political candidates to lie about their educational background. Eighty-nine percent also say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate that has been exposed for lying about their education. Additionally, when respondents were asked if either a candidate 'lying about [their] educational background' or 'not having a college degree' would more negatively affect their opinion of the candidate, 91 percent say 'lying about [their] educational background,' 5 percent say 'not having a college degree,' and 4 percent say neither situation would affect their opinion.
