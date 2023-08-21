...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology and Yakima Regional Clean
Air Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon
PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Intelligent.com Survey Reveals 6 in 10 Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are Likely to Boycott Loan Payments This Fall
Although the majority of borrowers say they are likely to boycott student loan payments, many are taking on extra work to prepare for the payment resumption in October
SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that investigates how many federal student loan borrowers would participate in a loan payment boycott. The report also shares insight into how the issue of loan forgiveness impacts borrowers' voting decisions in the 2024 presidential election. Researchers gathered and analyzed survey responses from 1,000 federal student loan borrowers in the United States.