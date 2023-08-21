Support Local Journalism


Although the majority of borrowers say they are likely to boycott student loan payments, many are taking on extra work to prepare for the payment resumption in October

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that investigates how many federal student loan borrowers would participate in a loan payment boycott. The report also shares insight into how the issue of loan forgiveness impacts borrowers' voting decisions in the 2024 presidential election. Researchers gathered and analyzed survey responses from 1,000 federal student loan borrowers in the United States.


