Intelligent.com Survey Shows 1 in 5 College Students Will Transfer if COVID-19 Vaccines are Mandated By Intelligent.com Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published findings from a new survey that examines attitudes toward vaccine requirements at colleges and universities. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 American college students.The study indicates that 20% of students who oppose a vaccine mandate will transfer to another school. Thirty-one percent say they will only enroll in virtual classes, and 15% say they will claim a religious or medical exemption. The main reason cited among students who are against mandatory vaccination is that it's a violation of individual freedom.Conversely, 70% of students surveyed say colleges should require vaccines for in-person attendance. Thirty percent of students support mandatory vaccination without any exemptions, while 27% believe institutions should approve medical exemptions. Thirteen percent of respondents support both medical and religious exemptions. Survey data shows that 1 in 4 students oppose vaccine mandates because they don't believe it's safe or effective. Eleven percent of respondents believe young people do not get seriously ill or die from the virus, and 10% say they can not afford it. Students also cited other COVID-19 misinformation, including the vaccine is made of fetal tissue from aborted babies and contains a microchip tracking device.Intelligent.com created and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. On May 15, 2021, the survey was distributed to current college students and included questions about their COVID-19 vaccine status and their views on school policies mandating students be vaccinated to attend in-person classes. To access the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-college-students-opposed-to-covid-vaccination-will-transfer-if-mandated/ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COMIntelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/. ###Media ContactJulia Morrissey, Intelligent.com, (800) 203-5102, julia@intelligent.com SOURCE Intelligent.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter