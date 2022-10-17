Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New study explores academic entitlement among Gen Zers and how it impacts student performance and engagement with faculty

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines work ethics, study habits, and sense of entitlement among Gen Z undergraduates. The study also highlights students' behavior and attitudes toward faculty members. Research experts surveyed 1,000 students currently enrolled in a four-year college or university.

Tags