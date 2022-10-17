New study explores academic entitlement among Gen Zers and how it impacts student performance and engagement with faculty
SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines work ethics, study habits, and sense of entitlement among Gen Z undergraduates. The study also highlights students' behavior and attitudes toward faculty members. Research experts surveyed 1,000 students currently enrolled in a four-year college or university.
According to the report, 87 percent of undergrads say professors make classes too demanding. Fifty-four percent of respondents feel this way about a few classes, and 22 percent say they experienced this with one class. The majority of students who feel a class was too difficult say the professor should have been forced to make it easier. Only 13 percent of students say none of their classes were too challenging. Although most students responded to challenges by studying or asking for help, 8 percent filed a complaint against the professor and 17 percent dropped the class.
Nearly 65 percent of respondents say they put a lot of effort into their studies. However, research findings also show that one-third of students who claim to put a lot of effort into their schoolwork spend less than 5 hours a week studying. Thirty-one percent of respondents spend 1-5 hours, and 37 percent spend 6-10 hours studying for classes each week. Comparatively, 8 percent of students spend 15-20 hours, and 5 percent spend more than 20 hours studying.
Twenty-eight percent of students have asked a professor to change their grade, while 31 percent admit they cheated to get better grades. Almost 50 percent of college students believe a pass or fail system should replace the current academic grading system.
Intelligent.com commissioned this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was conducted on October 4, 2022, and all data found within this report derives from the survey. Appropriate respondents were selected based on a screening question.
