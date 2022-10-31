Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Applicants say they are likely to spend their extra money on non-essentials, including vacations, smartphone, drugs/alcohol

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report to share insight into the impact of Biden's student loan forgiveness program and how recipients plan to use the extra money.


Tags