- Consumer interest in revision and corrective procedures increased in 2019, with one nonsurgical and four surgical treatments ranking among the year's fastest-growing treatments. - The fastest-growing cosmetic treatment on RealSelf in 2019 was Emsculpt, with 450% year-over-year growth compared to 2018. - The most-researched new brands that launched on RealSelf in 2019 were Morpheus8, Jeuveau and BodyFX.