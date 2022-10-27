Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that its shareholders approved an agreement with Boeing [NYSE:BA] to order a total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options.

Boeing and IAG announced the agreement that was subject to shareholder approval in May 2022. The firm order for 50 737s will be reflected on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website in November.


