International Golden Haiku Contest Accepting Entries to Brighten DC's Business District as Workers Return By Golden Triangle Business Improvement District Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Golden Haiku winner as displayed in one of hundreds of tree boxes around Washington, D.C.'s central business district. By Golden Triangle Business Improvement District Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) announces the start of its ninth annual, internationally recognized Golden Haiku poetry contest. Poets and aspiring poets of all ages from around the DC region and the world may submit their original, self-authored verse.Winning haikus will be shared digitally and displayed in hundreds of tree boxes around the central business district, adorning some of Washington, DC's most iconic streets from mid-March through early May 2022. This year's theme is "Reboot and Rebloom." Through a collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, haiku submissions are being accepted from around the world. Last year, the BID received submissions from 60 countries, 49 states and the District of Columbia. A youth category, first introduced in 2021, invites students to explore haiku and take part in the competition."We're excited to bring back this familiar literary art contest that brings smiles to people's faces as they walk along our streets," said Leona Agouridis, Executive Director of the Golden Triangle BID. "This year's Golden Haiku theme unites our global community as we reflect on challenges and spread hope for the future. We look forward to enlivening our sidewalks with words of inspiration as more workers return to the office."Golden Haiku follows the Haiku Society of America's guidelines for modern haiku, which does not require the traditional 5-7-5 structure. Removing the strict structural requirements for syllables frees the author to use evocative language to capture a moment or expression of beauty in a short, descriptive verse.All entries will be reviewed and judged by a distinguished panel of published haiku experts. The panel will select first, second, and third place winners, a regional favorite, and youth category winners.The authors of the winning haiku will receive:First place - $500Second place - $200Third place - $100Regional winner - $200Youth Category winners:High School: $150Elementary/Middle School: $75The expert panelists are: Abigail Friedman is an award-winning author of numerous works on haiku, including The Haiku Apprentice: Memoirs of Writing Poetry in Japan (Stone Bridge Press), I Wait for the Moon: 100 Haiku of Momoko Kuroda (Stone Bridge Press), and Street Chatter Fading (Larkspur Press). She is a former diplomat and is on the Board of Trustees of the Japan-America Society of Washington, D.C.Lenard Moore has been authoring haiku for more than 20 years. He was the first African American President of the Haiku Society of America. His published poetry has been translated into multiple languages and includes Poems of Love & Understanding (Carlton Press), The Open Eye (NC Haiku Society Press), and Desert Storm: A Brief History (Los Hombres Press).Kit Pancoast Nagamura has been a columnist for The Japan Times for more than a decade and appeared as a regular on NHK World's Haiku Masters and Journeys in Japan programs. She has won one of Japan's prestigious Ito-en Oi Cha Haiku Contest prizes and is a member of the Haiku International Association. Her book, Grit, Grace, and Gold, was published in 2020. She will be judging from Japan.John Stevenson is managing editor of The Heron's Nest. A former President of the Haiku Society of America, he has served as editor of Frogpond. He is the author of books such as Quiet Enough, Some of the Silence, Live Again, (d)ark, and Emoji Moon.Submissions for the ninth annual Golden Haiku poetry contest will be accepted through February 6, 2022. Winners will be announced in mid-March. Participants may submit a maximum of two self-authored haikus on the BID's website at goldentriangledc.com/haiku. About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement DistrictFormed in 1998, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) enhances Washington, DC's central business district, the 44-square-block neighborhood stretching from The White House to Dupont Circle. For more information, visit: goldentriangledc.com on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-golden-haiku-contest-accepting-entries-to-brighten-dcs-business-district-as-workers-return-301458563.htmlSOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter