 By InterWell Health

Leading Electronic Health Record and Practice Management Software for Nephrology Practices will Accelerate Care Coordination for People Living with Chronic Kidney Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterWell Health, the nation's premier, physician- centric value-based kidney care provider, has enhanced its ability to transform kidney care with the addition of Acumen Physician Solutions (Acumen), a former division of Fresenius Medical Care North America.

