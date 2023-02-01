Anker

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand1, today announced Anker Ace chargers, a new family of mobile charging accessories specifically designed for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The first two products to launch under this product line are the Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) and the Anker 312 Charger (Ace, 25W). Both products are available today on Amazon.com and Anker.com in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and other European countries.


