SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're struggling to meet your weight-loss and healthy-eating goals for the year, you're not alone. Most of us have been there, trying different diets only to feel discouraged and frustrated in the end. But what if there's a better way to approach weight loss and metabolic health?

Author Megan Hansen, registered dietitian nutritionist, brings over a decade of experience working with clients. Megan is the founder and CEO of Metabolism Makeover, a virtual nutrition-coaching business that has transformed the lives of over six thousand clients. With a focus on weight loss and metabolic health, Hansen has created a simple framework that provides the tools to finally achieve sustainable weight loss and optimal health.


